Honda extends Mexican plant shutdown, furloughs more U.S. workers

FILE PHOTO: A production line is seen after the opening of Honda's new automobile plant in a suburb of Celaya, Guanajuato February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said Wednesday it will extend a shutdown of its Mexican plants through April 30 and plans to furlough most U.S. salaried workers for two weeks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Honda began its suspension of operations in North America on March 23 and previously extended its shutdown in Canada and the United States through May 1. The company said the majority of its “salaried and support associates at Honda operations in the U.S. will be furloughed for a two-week period.” Last week, Honda said it would furlough factory workers at its U.S. plants.