FILE PHOTO: The Honda logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said Thursday it will extend a shutdown of all U.S. and Canadian auto plant production through April 10 because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

A growing number of automakers have said they will not restart U.S. production until at least mid-April as demand sharply falls off for auto sales. Honda began its auto production halt on March 23.