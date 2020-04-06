Honda, Fiat Chrysler cancel all April U.S., Canadian auto production

FILE PHOTO: Honda Motor's logo is seen on Civic sedan car at its showroom in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Monday they will extend their auto production shutdown in the United States and Canada to all of April.

The Japanese automaker halted production on March 23 and said it will extend the halt through May 1.

Fiat Chrysler said Monday it “intends to progressively restart its U.S. and Canadian manufacturing facilities beginning May 4.”

Honda noted many consumers are unable to purchase vehicles and said it “must continue to suspend production in order to align product supply with a lack of market demand.” Some states have barred car dealers from selling new cars while “stay at home” order are in place.

Last week, Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) said it would extend its U.S. production halt into late April.

Ford Motor Co (F.N) said last week it was postponing its plan to restart production at its North America. Ford had been aiming to resume production at several key U.S. plants on April 14, but then said it would now do so at dates to be announced later.

General Motors Co (GM.N) has shuttered its plants indefinitely and has not provided a date for vehicle production to restart.