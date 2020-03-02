Honda to cut production at Japanese plants on sourcing concerns

FILE PHOTO: The logos of Honda Motor Co. is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. Picture taken October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - Japan’s Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) said on Tuesday it will temporarily cut back local production due to difficulty in sourcing parts amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Honda has slightly adjusted its production plan at the (two) plants in Saitama. The overall impact is limited,” a company spokesman told Reuters.

“For certain models, we are swapping originally intended trims to others and adjusting production to other models as needed,” the spokesman added, without providing further details.

Japan’s third-largest automaker has seen its profitability decline by more than half in the past two years, led by a series of quality-related issues.