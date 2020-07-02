Honduran president set to leave hospital after coronavirus scare

Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez delivers a speech whilst being discharged from hospital after contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Military Hospital in Tegucigalpa, Honduras July 2, 2020. Honduras' Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez will soon be discharged from hospital as he has demonstrated clear improvement, one of his doctors said on Thursday, after the leader fell ill from coronavirus.

“Over the last few days he has gradually presented clear improvement in his general condition, with a decrease in respiratory symptoms and a significant decrease in inflammation,” said Alicia Jimenez, a doctor at the military hospital where Hernandez was being treated.