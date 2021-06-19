Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras

FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is seen at a vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - The Mexican government announced on Friday it is donating to Honduras 154,100 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The donation is the first from the Mexican government to the small Central American nation, which has confirmed 251,149 cases of coronavirus and 6,719 deaths.

About 400,000 Hondurans have received at least one vaccine shot, out of a population of 9.5 million.