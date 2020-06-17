Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez speaks during a joint message at the Presidential House in Tegucigalpa, Honduras January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, is receiving treatment and will work remotely and through his aides, he said late on Tuesday.

“As president of the nation and a responsible citizen, I want to communicate that during the weekend I started to feel some discomfort and today I was diagnosed as having been infected with COVID-19,” Hernandez said in a televised speech.

“They have recommended rest but I will continue working remotely and through my aides.”

Hernandez had mild symptoms, started receiving treatment and is feeling better, he added.

He will stay in isolation under observation to decide where treatment will continue, as recommended by his doctors, the government said in a statement. He is taking a cocktail of drugs that includes microdacyn, azithromycin, ivermectin and zinc.

His wife and two aides, also diagnosed with the virus, are all being treated.

First lady Ana Garcia de Hernandez is asymptomatic and will self-quarantine at home, the government added.

Honduras has reported 9,656 virus infections and 330 deaths.