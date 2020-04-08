World News
April 8, 2020 / 7:38 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Hong Kong to offer HK$100 billion COVID-19 relief package: SCMP

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hong Kong government will offer a relief package worth more than HK$100 billion ($12.90 billion) to help workers and businesses struggling with COVID-19 crisis, the South China Morning Post reported bit.ly/2woconH on Wednesday.

The measures are set to be announced on Wednesday evening and aim to safeguard employment and ease the woes of businesses, the report added.

A total of 936 cases with four deaths have been reported in Hong Kong as of Wednesday.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below