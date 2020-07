A health worker puts a swab sample from a taxi driver into a container for COVID-19 test at a makeshift testing station in a parking lot following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hong Kong, China July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong authorities reported 145 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, of which 142 were locally transmitted, setting a new daily high just hours after the city announced its toughest measures yet to curb a community outbreak.