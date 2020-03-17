Hong Kong to quarantine all people entering the city from Thursday

FILE PHOTO: A passenger wearing a protective face mask checks in at the airport, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong will quarantine for 14 days all people entering the Chinese-ruled city starting midnight on Thursday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Asian financial hub’s leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday.

The government also advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel.

Four of the 157 confirmed coronavirus patients in Hong Kong have died. The majority of the recent cases have been imported.