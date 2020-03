FILE PHOTO: Passengers wear protective face masks at the airport, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - An 80-year old man became the fourth patient in Hong Kong to die due to the coronavirus, a Nethersole Eastern Hospital spokeswoman said on Friday.

Hong Kong has so far confirmed around 130 coronavirus cases.