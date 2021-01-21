Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Race for a cure

Hong Kong set to approve Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine before end of week - SCMP

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Syringes are seen in front of displayed Biontech and Pfizer logos in this illustration taken November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) - Hong Kong is set to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the week, with a warehouse in the financial centre being selected to store the vials, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan Siu-chee is set to approve use of the vaccine this week, clearing the way for the first round of one million inoculations after Lunar New Year, the report added bit.ly/3o1mbov, citing a government source.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

