Officials says vaccine link uncertain after Hong Kong man dies two days after COVID-19 jab

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A 63-year-old man in Hong Kong died two days after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot, the Department of Health said in a statement, although it was uncertain if there was a direct ink between his death and the shot for coronavirus.

The statement came after several media outlets reported a 63-year-old man who received China’s Sinovac shot on Feb. 26 died two days afterward. The Department of Health said the man developed acute breathing difficulties and died on Feb. 28.

It did not say which vaccine the man received.

It said it had contacted the Hospital Authority for more information and evaluation. The authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Global health authorities have praised the fast development of safe and effective COVID vaccines, but have warned people with serious underlying health conditions to take medical advice first.

