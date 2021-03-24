Hong Kong halts batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines after defective packaging: SCMP

FILE PHOTO: A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong suspended COVID-19 vaccinations from a single batch of Pfizer/BioNTech shots over defective packaging, the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

On Wednesday, several centres around the Asian financial hub were told to stop using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to notices seen by residents.

The government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.