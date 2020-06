FILE PHOTO: A general view of tourist attraction at Tsim Sha Tsui, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong confirmed five new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, all imported, while Cable TV reported some residents of a housing estate were evacuated after a cluster of cases was reported.

The city has 1,100 confirmed cases of the disease, including one probable infection.