Race for a cure

Hong Kong government says it will delay receiving AstraZeneca vaccine

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Boxes of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong said on Friday it will not receive any supplies of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine this year amid mounting safety concerns over the vaccine.

Health Secretary Sophia Chan, speaking at a meeting at the city’s Legislative Council, also said the global financial centre has a sufficient supply of vaccines right now.

Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

