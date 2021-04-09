Hong Kong government says it will delay receiving AstraZeneca vaccine

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong said on Friday it will not receive any supplies of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine this year amid mounting safety concerns over the vaccine.
Health Secretary Sophia Chan, speaking at a meeting at the city’s Legislative Council, also said the global financial centre has a sufficient supply of vaccines right now.
Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.