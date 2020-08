Hong Kong records 44 new coronavirus cases as social distancing restrictions extended

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk on a street following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lam Yik

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 44 new coronavirus cases on Monday as the government announced an extension to social distancing measures aimed at controlling further spreading of the virus, which has seen a resurgence in the Asian financial hub since early July.

While the number of daily cases have come down from triple digits in recent weeks, authorities have cautioned residents from becoming complacent, warning that the situation remained “severe”.

Restrictions including a ban on dining at restaurants from 6pm and the mandating of masks in all outdoor public areas are set to remain in force for a further seven days until August 25, the government said in a statement on Monday.

Out of the 44 cases recorded on Monday, 31 of them were local transmissions.

Since late January, over 4500 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 69 of whom have died. Monday’s figure was down from Sunday’s 74 cases.