FILE PHOTO: A worker holds a plastic bag containing a take-away lunch at a restaurant, after the government banned dine-in services, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hong Kong, China July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 121 new coronavirus cases on Friday, including 118 that were locally transmitted, as authorities said the global financial hub faced a critical period to battle a third wave of the virus which has seen a resurgence this month.

The Chinese territory reported a daily record of 149 new cases on Thursday. Since late January, over 3,100 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 27 of whom have died.