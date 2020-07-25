Hong Kong reports 133 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay high

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk at Mid-Levels Central, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hong Kong, China July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 133 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including 126 that were locally transmitted, a record for a daily increase, as authorities warned that the city faces a critical period in containing the virus.

The Asian financial hub reported 123 new cases on Friday, after it extended strict social distancing measures this week.

Since late January, more than 2,000 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 18 of whom have died.