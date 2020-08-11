Hong Kong reports 33 new coronavirus cases, in sharp decline from recent weeks

FILE PHOTO: People wear surgical masks at a wet market following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Sham Shui Po, one of the oldest districts in Hong Kong, China July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 33 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a sharp drop from figures registered since the start of July and as authorities extended social distancing rules, cautioning that the city had to remain vigilant to battle further transmissions.

Out of the 33 cases, 32 were locally transmitted, authorities said.

Since late January, over 4100 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 58 of whom have died. Tuesday’s figure was down from Monday’s 69 cases.