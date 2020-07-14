Hong Kong reports 48 new coronavirus cases

People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walk out of a train at a subway station near the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort in Hong Kong, China July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lam Yik

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 48 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 40 that officials said were transmitted locally, ahead of new social distancing measures due to come into force at midnight.

Tuesday’s toll was slightly lower that Monday’s 52 new cases but remained broadly in line with a recent sharp increase in the city.

Since late January, the global financial hub has reported more than 1,500 cases and eight deaths.