Hong Kong reports 50 locally transmitted coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak wait for the train at a subway station in Hong Kong, China July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lam Yik/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong authorities reported 50 locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Friday, stoking further concern about an escalating third wave of infections in the global financial hub.

Including imported cases, the number of new cases in the past 24 hours was 58, taking the tally since late-January to 1,714 patients, 10 of whom have died.

Hong Kong on Thursday posted 63 locally transmitted cases, the highest on record for a single day.