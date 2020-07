FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask walks past a shuttered shop space covered in rental advertisements, after the border between Shenzhen and Hong Kong was shut due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong's northern town of Sheung Shui, China May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Pak Yiu/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong recorded 52 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, including 41 that were locally transmitted, health authorities said, as worries over an escalating third wave of infections in the global financial hub grow.

Since late January, the Chinese-ruled city has reported more than 1,500 cases and seven deaths.