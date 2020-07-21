Hong Kong reports 61 new coronavirus cases, mostly local transmissions

FILE PHOTO: Staff members wearing face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak prepare takeaway food at a cafe in Hong Kong, China July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lam Yik

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 61 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 58 that were locally transmitted, adding to a slew of new cases which have hit the global financial hub over the past two weeks.

Hong Kong tightened social distancing measures in July after a rise in locally transmitted cases and as authorities warned about a third wave of infections.

Since late January over 2,000 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 14 of whom have died.