Hong Kong reports 62 new coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask and protective glasses walks on a street following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lam Yik

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 62 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as authorities cautioned that the global financial hub still faced a critical period to contain further transmissions of the virus and warned residents to stay vigilant at social distancing.

Authorities said 61 of the 62 cases were locally transmitted.

Since late January, around 4200 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 63 of whom have died. Wednesday’s figure was up from Tuesday’s 33 cases.