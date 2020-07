FILE PHOTO: Passengers wear surgical masks in an MTR train, following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Hong Kong, China July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong authorities reported 63 locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Thursday, stoking further concern about a third wave of infections in the global financial hub.

Including imported cases, the number of new cases in the past 24 hours was 67, taking the tally since late-January to 1,656 patients, ten of whom have died.