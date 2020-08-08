Hong Kong reports 69 new coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: A health worker puts a swab sample from a taxi driver into a container for COVID-19 test at a makeshift testing station in a parking lot following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hong Kong, China July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 69 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, of which 67 were locally transmitted, as authorities continued efforts to contain a resurgence of infections in the global financial hub over the past month.

More than 4,000 people have now been infected in Hong Kong since late January.

On Friday, 89 new cases were reported, as the government announced that it would offer free voluntary coronavirus testing to Hong Kong residents.