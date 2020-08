FILE PHOTO: A woman wears a surgical mask while walking at Central following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hong Kong, China July 22, 2020. Picture taken July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 72 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, of which 63 were locally transmitted, as authorities continued efforts to contain a resurgence of infections in the global financial hub over the past month.

More than 4,000 people have been infected in Hong Kong since January, 51 of whom have died. Sunday’s figure was slightly up from Saturday’s 69 cases.