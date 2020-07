FILE PHOTO: A child wearing a protective mask to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rides a bicycle at a park, in Hong Kong, China April 26 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 24 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with 19 of them being local infections, stoking worries of a renewed community spread in the city after it reported mostly imported cases for months.

The total number of cases in the global financial hub since late January now stands at 1,324. Seven people have died.