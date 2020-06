FILE PHOTO: People wear protective face masks as they take their lunch breaks at the financial Central district, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong will let groups of up to 50 people meet from Friday, easing an earlier limit of eight people, after reporting only a small number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said.

The Asian financial hub has reported a total of 1,113 cases and four deaths since the outbreak began in late January.