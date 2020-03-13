HSBC activates social distancing, split-site measures in UK due to virus

LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) on Friday told all staff in Britain to avoid traveling between its offices, practice social distancing measures and work from home where possible as it tries to battle the spread of coronavirus.

External clients should not be invited into HSBC offices, Emma Bunnell, chair of the bank’s UK major incident group, told staff in an internal message seen by Reuters.

Europe’s biggest bank said the measures, which do not apply to staff in its branch network, also include split-site plans which means sending staff to back-up offices.

The lender on March 5 sent home around 100 staff from its headquarters in London’s Canary Wharf financial district after an employee tested positive for the virus.