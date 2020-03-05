HSBC clears out London trading floor on virus scare: Financial News

FILE PHOTO: The HSBC bank is seen in the financial district of Canary Wharf in London, Britain, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs/File Photo

(Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) has evacuated its entire research department and parts of its trading floor at its Canary Wharf office in London after a coronavirus scare, the Financial News reported on Thursday.

The report cited a person familiar with the matter and said the evacuation was after a research analyst was believed to have been infected with the virus.

The bank was not immediately available for Reuters’ request for comment.