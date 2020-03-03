Official says China's Hubei province will continue with strict measures to curb coronavirus

A medical worker in protective suit prepares traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) for patients of the novel coronavirus with an intelligent dispensing equipment at a pharmacy of Wuhan Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China March 2, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - An official at Hubei’s health commission said the province should continue with the strictest measures in curbing the coronavirus, and should not relax.

Tu Yuanchao, speaking at a daily news briefing in Hubei on Tuesday, said the province will firmly prevent the rebound of the virus.

The risk of new cases is not totally under control, and there are still uncertainties in containment, said Yang Yunyan, Hubei’s vice provincial governor, speaking at the same event.