Hungary proposes to extend remote learning for secondary schools -state sec

FILE PHOTO: A view of the city during a night-time curfew imposed by the Hungarian government as the spread of the coronavirus disease ( COVID-19) continues, in Budapest, Hungary, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary is proposing to extend remote learning for secondary schools beyond next Monday due to high coronavirus infections and uncertainties over a new variant of the virus that first emerged in the United Kingdom, a state secretary said.

Zoltan Maruzsa told an online briefing on Thursday that Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government would make a decision about the extension on Friday, adding however that classroom teaching in secondary schools was unlikely to resume next week.