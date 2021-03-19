Hungary's COVID-19 infections top 10,000, hit record 10,759

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker works at a COVID-19 testing site as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Budapest, Hungary, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s daily coronavirus infections on Friday surpassed 10,000, hitting a new record at 10,759, the government said on its COVID-19 information website.

The daily death toll also hit a new record at 213 in the central European country of 10 million, while vaccinations continued and reached nearly 1.5 million people as the government races to contain the pandemic and reopen the economy.