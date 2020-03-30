Hungarian parliament grants PM Orban special powers to tackle coronavirus crisis

FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a business conference in Budapest, Hungary, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban secured extra powers to fight the coronavirus with an open-ended mandate on Monday after parliament passed a law submitted by his government with a strong majority of the ruling Fidesz party.

Orban, who has gradually increased his power during his decade in office, has asked for an extension of a state of emergency that would give his nationalist government the right to pass decrees to handle the coronavirus crisis.

The legislation has triggered criticism by the Hungarian opposition, human rights groups and the Council of Europe, Europe’s main rights forum, as it contains no clear timeframe.