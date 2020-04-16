Hungary extends national lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Workers wearing protective suits clean and disinfect an underpass to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Budapest, Hungary, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary is extending lockdown measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus by one week from Saturday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said at a media conference on Thursday.

The government would review the need to maintain the lockdown each Wednesday, Gergely Gulyas said.

Municipal governments would be allowed to impose special restrictions at the weekend again to ensure local communities are protected.