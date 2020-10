FILE PHOTO: Hungary's Justice Minister Judit Varga arrives for a meeting of EU General Affairs ministers at the European Council building in Luxembourg, October 13, 2020. Virginia Mayo/Pool via REUTERS

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga announced on Tuesday that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild respiratory symptoms.

“As of today, I am in quarantine at home with my family, I work from home and will not attend the government meeting,” Varga said on her official Facebook page.