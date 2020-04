Hungarian schools to remain closed until end of May: government

FILE PHOTO: Military police officers patrol the deserted Heroes' Square as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Budapest, Hungary, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Schools in Hungary will remain closed until the end of May and events with more than 500 participants cannot be held until Aug. 15, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday.

Orban announced on Wednesday that some restrictions outside Budapest imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak will be lifted starting next week.

Existing restrictions will continue for now in the capital, which has reported the highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths.