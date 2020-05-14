Hungary flags some easing of virus restrictions in Budapest next week

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s government is considering some easing of restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus in Budapest from next week due to a decline in the number of infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas told an online press briefing that the easing measures, which he did not specify, would take effect from Monday after discussions with the mayor of Budapest. Hotels outside the capital would be allowed to reopen from next week, he said.