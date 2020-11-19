Hungary ready to tighten restrictions if pace of coronavirus infections does not slow

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask walks in downtown Budapest, after Hungarian government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Hungary, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s government will be ready to pass tougher restrictions if the pace of coronavirus infections does not slow, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday at an online briefing.

The government will decide on possible new measure at its meeting next Wednesday, Gergely Gulyas added. Hungary closed entertainment venues and imposed a night-time curfew at the beginning of November to curb a fast spread of coronavirus infections.