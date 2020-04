FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a conference in Budapest, Hungary, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary plans to replace the current lockdown that imposes a blanket curfew over the population with a more fine-tuned version from early May, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

Orban said the new rules will focus on the elderly, the sick and those living in big cities, as those people are exposed to a disproportionate measure of risk.