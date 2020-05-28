Hungary, Slovenia allow travel by citizens between the two countries

FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto attends a news conference at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary and Slovenia eased coronavirus border restrictions on Thursday to allow travel by their citizens between the two countries, their foreign ministers told a joint press conference at the border.

The coronavirus shut down international travel across most of the European Union, which has urged that member states ease restrictions by mid-June as the pandemic’s first wave dissipates.

“The anti-pandemic defence was successful in both countries, which enables us to take considerate steps toward normalcy,” Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

“From now on the citizens of Slovenia and Hungary can travel between the two countries without any limitation or quarantine.”

Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar added that for now, the easing would not extend toward Italy.

Szijjarto also said that further easing toward other countries was possible only if this does not risk worsening the pandemic.

Hungary has had a relatively low number of cases in the pandemic, recording 3,816 infections with 509 deaths, while Slovenia has reported 1,471 cases and 108 fatalities.