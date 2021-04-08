Hungary government determined to open schools on April 19: PM's chief of staff

FILE PHOTO: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban looks on during a news conference with Italy's League party leader Matteo Salvini and Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, after their meeting in Budapest, Hungary, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary will open schools as planned on April 19 as there are no serious risks around the reopening, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday, rejecting concerns from teachers and student groups.

Gergely Gulyas also told a news briefing that the government was planning for the reopening of sporting events for spectators holding COVID-19 immunity cards.