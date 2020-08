FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban takes part in the first face-to-face European Union summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary has ordered close to 5 million vaccine doses for the novel coronavirus under a European Union scheme to provide potential COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

The European Commission wants to strike deals with up to six drugmakers to buy promising COVID-19 vaccines in advance.