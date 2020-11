FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a man at a COVID-19 testing site as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Budapest, Hungary, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary reported 3,989 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, its highest single-day tally of infections, while the daily death toll also rose to a record high of 84, the government said.

The total death toll rose to 1,973, and the number of patients treated in hospitals jumped to 4,767 from 4,417 on Monday.