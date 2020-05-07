Business News
IAG CEO says would like group to continue to have presence at Gatwick

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of British Airways-owner IAG (ICAG.L) Willie Walsh said on Thursday that his personal was that the airline group should continue to have a presence at London’s Gatwick Airport.

“I would like to see us continuing to have a presence at Gatwick but that’s just a personal opinion, it’s not going to influence the consultation that will take place,” Walsh told investors on a call.

British Airways, whose main hub is at London’s biggest airport Heathrow, is in consultations with unions about cutting up to 12,000 jobs in a move which could threaten its presence at Gatwick, the British capital’s second largest airport.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden

