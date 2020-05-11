BA-owner will review resumption of flying if British quarantine introduced

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG IAG.L will have to review its plans to resume flying in July if Britain introduces quarantine measures for international arrivals, its chief executive said on Monday.

“The announcements yesterday of a 14-day period for coming into the UK, it’s definitely going to make it worse,” Willie Walsh told a parliamentary select committee.

“We had been planning to resume on a pretty significant basis of flying in July. I think we would have to review that based on what the prime minister said yesterday.”