LONDON (Reuters) - The owner of British Airways said it would cut its flying capacity by at least 75% in April and May and its outgoing boss Willie Walsh would defer his retirement in its fight to survive the coronavirus outbreak.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAG.L) said it would also ground flights, freeze discretionary spending, reduce working hours and temporarily suspend employment contracts.