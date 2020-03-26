IATA urges G20 to support airline industry

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is pictured before and an interview with Reuters on the consequences of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Geneva, Switzerland, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

DUBAI (Reuters) - The International Air Transport Association on Thursday urged the group of the 20 major economies to act quickly to prevent irrecoverable damage to the airline industry that has been shaken by the coronavirus crisis.

In an open letter, on the day G20 leaders were meeting, the world’s largest airline body asked governments to provide, or facilitate financial support for the industry.

“The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic around the globe and the resulting government-mandated border closings and travel restrictions have led to the destruction of air travel demand,” IATA Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac wrote in the letter.